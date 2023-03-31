ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” young man who pointed a gun at police while running from them in broad daylight Friday, officials said.

The incident began just after 12:30 p.m. when police responded to a larceny at a home in the 900 block of Stokes Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount officials.

At the scene, police found “multiple males.” During the search of the group, the stolen item — a package — was recovered from a 16-year-old boy’s bookbag, the news release said.

Also during the search, officers found a stolen gun and marijuana, officials said.

“While conducting this investigation, officers determined another male in the group was in

possession of a firearm,” the news release said.

Demonta Hyman, who had the gun, fled from officers while they were trying to detain him, police said.

“Officers gave chase to Hyman and during the foot pursuit, Hyman pointed the firearm at an officer,” officials said in the news release.

Hyman is being sought on warrants for assault on a government official with a firearm, resisting, obstructing, or delaying, and carrying a concealed weapon.

“Hyman has a history of carrying firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous,” the news release said.

One of the other males in the group was identified as a suspect in a shooting that damaged a car in November 2022, police said.

Charges are being sought on the juvenile for shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a handgun by a minor, and assault with a deadly weapon in the November incident, police said.