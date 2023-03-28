ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department has identified a suspect in a downtown shooting earlier this week.

The suspect has not been arrested and police consider him armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant is currently out for 35-year-old Brandan Bryant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, attempted murder, and possession of firearm by a felon stemming from a Sunday morning shooting.

According to police, officers working in the area of Northeast Main Street heard multiple shots fired around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. They arrived at a parking lot in the 100 block of the street and found three people who had been struck by gunfire.

The victims were identified as Amiya Tucker 19; Dynasty Brown 41; and Isiah Purvis, 29. All were transported to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Police said three women reported the vehicle they were traveling in together was struck by gunfire in the same parking lot. They were not injured.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigations Division determined there was a fight involving several people happened in the parking lot as people were leaving nightclubs in the area.

Police said Brown got into an altercation with Bryant. They said he pulled out a handgun. walked up to Brown, and shot her several times from close range.

Additional shots were then fired by multiple shooters, police said. Those shots, according to police, injured Purvis and Tucker.

Police are now asking anyone with information or videos of the incident to contact the Rocky Mount police.