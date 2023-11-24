ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was taken into custody after police said an argument escalated to shots fired in Rocky Mount on Thursday night.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, officers responded at around 9:56 p.m. to the 4600 block of Honeysuckle Lane following a shots fired call. While on the way to the scene, officers found the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Calvin Grant, driving his vehicle near Sunset and Winstead Avenues and conducted a traffic stop, police said.

The initial investigation revealed that Grant went to a home on Honeysuckle Avenue and got into an argument, which led to him pulling a handgun out, according to Fayetteville police. Grant then fired the gun multiple times, hitting two occupied houses and an unoccupied vehicle, police said. No physical injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

Afterward, the suspect quickly drove away in his vehicle and struck a parked van. Fayetteville police said Grant was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Grant is being held at the Nash County Jail for the following charges:

Shooting into an occupied dwelling (two counts)

Damage to property

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Driving while impaired

Misdemeanor hit and run

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

He’s been issued a $251,000 secured bond.

The Rocky Mount Police Department continues to investigate this incident and requests anyone

with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call

Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message

to 274637).