GASTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile has been arrested in an armed robbery at Family Dollar in Gaston.

Around 7:16 p.m. on Tuesday, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office assisted Gaston police with the armed robbery call.

The sheriff’s office said minutes after the robbery, officers found and caught a male juvenile suspect after a brief foot chase.

He was found with a handgun and extended magazine in his possession, the sheriff’s office said.