ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said a man held a gun just feet from a lone Roanoke Rapids police officer who was conducting an investigation last month.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. on March 15 at what appears to be a BP gas station, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to an alarm call at the business.

Later, while investigating a car theft, Halifax County deputies obtained video from the business.

The video showed Roanoke Rapids police earlier at the gas station as a man put a pistol in his waistband while in a pickup truck, deputies said. Photos were released of the man, as well as another man in the pickup truck.

“The individual then exits the vehicle and remains in the area while the lone Roanoke Rapids Police Officer conducted their investigation. This was going on without the officer having any knowledge,” the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

Photos from Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they are trying to determine the name of the armed man.

Authorities said anyone with information regarding the identity of the person is strongly encouraged to report what they know anonymously to the Halifax County CrimeStoppers by calling (252) 583-4444.