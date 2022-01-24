Armed man on the run after store robbed at gunpoint in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed man dressed in all back carrying a garbage bag robbed a Rocky Mount store early Monday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 12:20 a.m. at the J & A Convenient Store and Tobacco at 1001 N. Church St., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

“The suspect entered the business, brandishing a firearm demanding money from the register,” the news release said.

In photos from police, the man could be seen pointing a gun and holding a black plastic garbage bag as he appeared to enter the business.

The suspect was described as a short man with a slender build and wearing a back hooded jacket, a black ski mask, blue work gloves, black jeans, and black sneakers.

The thief fled the area before police arrived. No one was injured.

Police asked anyone with information about the armed robbery to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.