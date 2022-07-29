CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a man they say stole $50 from a customer while checking out at a Dollar Tree in Creedmoor — and then threatened to shoot earlier this week.

The Creedmoor Police Department on Friday released surveillance images of the man they say they are seeking in the armed robbery Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. at the store on North Main Street.

Police say the images show a man giving the robbery suspect two $20 bills and a $10 bill to help him break a $50 and finish his purchase — but the suspect instead grabbed the money and left the store.

When the victim followed the suspect out of the store and tried to get his money back, the suspect pulled up his shirt, implying he had a gun, and said “I will shoot you,” police said.

The suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a dark-colored SUV driven by a woman, police said.

These surveillance images provided by the Creedmoor Police Department show a man they say is suspected of armed robbery at a Dollar Tree on Wednesday. Police say the man swiped $50 from a customer and later threatened to shoot him. (Photo credit: Creedmoor Police Department.)

Police described the suspect as a bearded Black man between 40 and 50 years old, with medium build and height and tattoos on both arms. Police said the man was wearing a yellow hat, black shirt, gray pants, glasses, a bracelet and a large watch.

Anyone with information can call the Creedmoor Police Department at 919-528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100.

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, and callers may remain anonymous.