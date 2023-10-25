ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a pre-dawn armed robbery Wednesday in Roanoke Rapids.

Around 5:30 a.m., the robber entered the Speedway on West 10th Street with a handgun where he demanded money and tobacco products.

After taking the items, the male fled the store on foot and ran toward Bolling Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is described as wearing a dark-colored hoodie, light-colored pants, wearing a surgical mask, and carrying a book bag.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Halifax County Crimestoppers.