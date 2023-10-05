DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted by Roanoke Rapid police in an armed robbery at a Dollar General on Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m., two armed suspects entered the store in the 4000 block of U.S. 158 just outside of Roanoke Rapids and demanded money from the clerk. The two subjects took an undisclosed amount of cash along with cigarettes, police said.

The suspects are described as being in their late teens or early twenties, both were wearing black hoodies. One male had what appears to be a white t-shirt around his face and the other had a face mask.

The suspects left traveling toward Littleton in an unknown type of passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects are asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201 or the Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.