ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple suspects in an armed robbery at a store.

At 8:22 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the Family Dollar at 1257 Goldrock Road in reference to a robbery call.

Preliminary investigation shows that multiple suspects with firearms entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes from the business, police said. The suspects fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money and tobacco products.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery and there have been no arrests made in this investigation.

Anyone with information call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).