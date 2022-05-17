HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Walmart in Henderson went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after multiple armed people were suspected inside, police said.

The Henderson Police Department responded to the Walmart located on N. Cooper Drive at approximately 4:15 p.m. and evacuated the store to conduct a site-wide search.

Police said Walmart management kept the store locked down and closed until the suspected people were located.

Henderson police determined there were three individuals and that all three suspects had left the Walmart prior to the officers’ arrival.

But, this photo was released from Walmart surveillance:

Walmart released this surveillance footage of a suspected armed individual that locked down the store on Tuesday (Henderson police).

The Walmart has since reopened, police said, but officers are still looking for the three individuals. Anyone with information is asked to call 252-438-4141 or contact Henderson police through Facebook messenger.