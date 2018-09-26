Armed suspects on the run after shooting, robbery at Roanoke Rapids convenience store Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roanoke Rapids robbery and shooting surveillance footage (Roanoke Rapids Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roanoke Rapids robbery and shooting surveillance footage (Roanoke Rapids Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roanoke Rapids robbery and shooting surveillance footage (Roanoke Rapids Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roanoke Rapids robbery and shooting surveillance footage (Roanoke Rapids Police Department) [ + - ]

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) - Two suspects believed to be armed and dangerous are on the run following an armed robbery and shooting at a Roanoke Rapids convenience store, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to the New Dixie Mart in the 100 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway in reference to an armed robbery and shooting call.

When officers arrived on scene, employees told them that two suspects armed with handguns entered the store and demanded money. During the robbery, one of the suspects jumped the counter while the other suspect ran to the back and went behind the counter. The suspects then demanded the clerks open the safe, at which time the employees told them they didn't have access to the safe, police said.

The victims told police that after telling the suspects they couldn't open the safe, one of the suspects hit an employee in the head with a handgun. The suspects then took money and cigarettes.

While leaving the store, one of the suspects went back to the counter and shot one of the employees. The two men then fled on foot down Hamilton Street towards Clinton Street where they then got into a vehicle and left the area, according to police.

The employee who was shot was transported to Halifax Regional Medical Center and then taken to a trauma center for treatment.

The suspects were described as both being approximately 5 foot 5 and wearing white surgical masks and blue rubber gloves. The first suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt and charcoal gray pants. The second suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants with a red garment around his head, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department’s Captain B.L. Martin at 252-533-2820 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

These suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If seen, contact law enforcement to let them know the location.