Army Special Forces training set to take place across 21 NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Last March, residents near Capital Boulevard didn’t know what was happening.

The sound of explosives and helicopters filled the air late into the night and early morning.

Residents were at first alarmed and then took their complaints about the Army exercise to public officials.

The City of Raleigh had approved the exercise but, after the public backlash, it said the city would not approve of anything similar in the future.

Another series of exercises, known as Robin Sage, is set to begin August 30 and run through September 12.

But, there are differences compared to last time.

This training will be run by Fort Bragg’s Special Forces and will take place in rural areas rather than urban.

It will spread over 21 counties including Alamance, Anson, Cabarrus, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly, Union and Wake.

Special Forces students and civilians will simulate scenarios that include guerrilla freedom fighters.

It’s part of the final test for students taking the Special Forces Qualification Course.

The Special Forces unit says the public will know who is participating because they’ll be wearing a red armband that says “Robin Sage.”

Participating vehicles will also have placards attached to them that say “Robin Sage.”

Fort Bragg says you may hear blank gunfire or see flares.

The exercise simulates unconventional warfare and the Army says it doesn’t want the public to suddenly be alarmed

