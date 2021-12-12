Arrest made after 2 killed, 1 injured in Hoke County shooting near Raeford

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in a Hoke County neighborhood, officials said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. along Tonya Loop, which is in a mobile home community just off Business U.S. 401, a mile east of Raeford, according to Capt. S. Blakley of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

The two people who died were men in their 30s, Blakley said. Another man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds he suffered in the incident.

Officials said the motive for the shootings was unclear.

“We’re not sure what led to it,” Blakley told CBS 17.

Just before 9 p.m., a suspect was arrested near the scene of the shootings, Blakley said.

The suspect is a man in his late 20s who was found less than two miles from the scene, according to Blakley.

No other information was released.