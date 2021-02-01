Arrest made after 2 men critically injured in Edgecombe County double shooting

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Edgecombe County deputies arrested a man after two people were critically injured in a double shooting Sunday in Princeville, a news release said Monday.

Deputies responded to a shots fired report in the Southern Terrace neighborhood of Princeville to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said.

They quickly learned who a suspect was and arrested him after a traffic stop. Deputies also recovered the gun used, the release said.

Antonio Antwon Salisbury, 33, of Conetoe, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was jailed on a $500,000 bond.

Both victims are in critical condition, the release said.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Johnson at 252-641-7809.