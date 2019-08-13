Arrest made after man fatally shot off Highway 401 in Hoke County

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man off Highway 401 Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the 200-block of Flagstone Lane, which is a street that runs behind a commercial building on Highway 401 near Pittman Church Grove Road.

Malan Adhim Morshed was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville where he later died.

According to authorities, investigators learned that multiple suspects conspired to murder Morshed.

With the help of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Fairmont Police, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Malique Ford, 22, around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. He was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Detectives are currently looking for other suspects involved in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now