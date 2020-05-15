Arrest made after missing man’s body found in shallow grave, Harnett County sheriff says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man last seen in December, the sheriff’s office said.

Terrance Rashawn Ford, 31, was last seen December 12 when he was driving away from his home on Raven Rock Road in Lillington.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said it investigated Ford’s disappearance as a missing persons case. Investigators soon learned foul play was likely involved in Ford’s disappearance.

Derrick Wesley Brooks, 37, of Cameron was identified as a person of interest, officials said.

The sheriff’s office received a tip that said Ford’s body was located on some property off TW Campbell Lane.

On Thursday, deputies began executing a search warrant on the property using a cadaver K-9.

Ford’s body was found in a shallow grave on Friday around 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Brooks, who was already in the Harnett County Detention Center on unrelated charges, was charged with murder and conceal/fail to report a death.

He remains in the detention facility with no bond.

Ford’s death remains under investigation and more charges are possible.