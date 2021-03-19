Arrest made after ‘several’ cars hit by gunfire at Rocky Mount mall

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police have made an arrest after several cars were hit by gunfire when shots were fired outside a mall last weekend.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. at the Golden East Crossing Mall at 1100 N. Wesleyan Blvd., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

“Numerous” witnesses told police that multiple gunshots were fired in the parking lot near Dunham’s Sports, the news release said.

“Several vehicles sustained property damage,” officials said in the release. No one was injured.

Friday afternoon, Rocky Mount police said Shyheem Smith, 19, was arrested in the incident.

Smith was charged Thursday with two counts of injury to personal property and discharging a firearm within the city limits, police said in a news release.

He is being held under a $10,000 secured bond at the Nash County Detention Center, according to police.