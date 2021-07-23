Arrest made after Virginia woman found shot to death on side of I-85 in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – An arrest has been made after a woman was found shot to death on the side of Interstate-85 in Vance County on Thursday, the sheriff’s office confirmed early Friday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the area of exit 220 on Interstate-85 in Vance County in regards to a stabbing victim.

Deputies found a woman at the scene, identified as Cierra Jackson of Richmond, Virginia. She had been shot multiples times, the sheriff’s office said.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene by local EMS.

Descriptions for a suspect and his vehicle were identified and sent out to law enforcement in Virginia and North Carolina.

The suspect, Tikeise Kenshaun Johnson, 20, also of Richmond, was apprehended in Dinwiddle, Virginia, which is a little more than 60 miles northwest of the shooting scene.

Johnson was arrested in Dinwiddle on charges stemming from a robbery of a convenience store on Boydton Plank Road, CBS 17 sister station WRIC reports.

In Virginia, he faces charges of:

Robbery

Assault of a law enforcement officer

Vandalism

Carjacking

Malicious wounding of a K-9 officer

Preventing a person from calling 911

Two counts of property damage

Assault and battery

Public masturbation

Obstruction of justice

Indecent exposure

Disorderly conduct

He is being held without bond in Virginia on those charges and will face a first-degree murder charge once he is extradited.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.