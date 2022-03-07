ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested after two people were shot over the weekend in Rocky Mount, police said.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 400 block of Dexter Street.

As officers and fire department crews arrived in the area, they found two victims in the back yard of a residence.

According to a release from Rocky Mount police, the victims had sustained gunshot wounds.

The victims, ages 37 and 68, were taken to Nash Health Care for treatment.

Following the Saturday shooting, Rocky Mount police obtained arrest warrants on 58-year-old Herbert Joyner for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, the news release said.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshal Eastern Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Herbert Joyner for the double shooting, police said.

Officials say Joyner received a $200,000 secured bond and is currently remanded to the Nash County Detention Facility.