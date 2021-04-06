Arrest made after woman shot in wrist and earlobe in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested Tuesday evening after a woman was shot in Rocky Mount, police say.

The incident was reported around 6:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pine Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

“When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 40-year-old female,” the news release said.

The woman had been shot in her wrist and earlobe, according to police. She was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare to be treated.

Police said “a thorough investigation” led to an arrest.

A 35-year-old man, whose name was not released, is charged in the incident.

Police said his name will be made public when the investigation is complete. No other information was released.