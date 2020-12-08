Arrest made in daylight drive-by shooting that left man dead in Roxboro, police say

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An arrest has been made in the fatal daylight drive-by shooting of a 22-year-old man in Roxboro over the weekend, police announced Tuesday.

The incident was reported in the 500-block of Broad Street Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from Roxboro police.

When police arrived, they found Dontayvn Long, 22, who had multiple gunshot wounds, the news release said.

Long was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.

Roxboro police arrested Quamaine Cunningham, 26, of Roxboro, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder.

“I would like to thank our community for calling with information related to the senseless murder of Mr. Long. I would also like to thank our law enforcement partners, Person County Sheriff’s Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, for their assistance in this case,” said Roxboro Police Lieutenant Chris Dickerson.

The investigation into Long’s murder remains active.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Howe at 336-322-6070 or the Police Tip Line at 336-322-6072. Information relayed on the Tip Line may be left anonymously.

