Arrest made in homicide that left man dead inside of his home in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man and charged him with murder in connection to an Aug. 12 homicide.

Deputies say Herman Leon Best has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the shooting death of William Jerome Lee that occurred on North Carriage Road.

Deputies responded to a home on North Old Carriage Road at 2:09 a.m. on Aug. 12 in reference to a man who was found unresponsive by a family member, officials said.

Shortly after deputies arrived on the scene, the Lee, 32, was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound that the sheriff’s office said was “caused by unknown suspect(s).”

Best was charged and incarcerated into the Nash County Detention Center under no bond. His first appearance court date is scheduled for Aug.20.

Although an arrest has been made, Detectives from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to follow up leads in this case.