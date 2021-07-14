Arrest made in murder of Moore County elderly couple, sheriff says

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County officials said late Tuesday night they had made an arrest in the murder of an elderly couple in their home late last week.

D.P. and Mary Lou Black, 91 and 86, respectively, were found dead at their home.

The couple was found just before 6 p.m. Friday at their home on Roseland Road just outside of Aberdeen.

When deputies went to the home to conduct a welfare check, they found the couple deceased inside. A $2,000 reward was offered in the case.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest in a news release around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He said a news conference was planned for Wednesday at 11 a.m. when more information would be released.