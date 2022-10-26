ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest warrant in a murder investigation has been issued for a man who is currently incarcerated.

The warrant is for 20-year-old Tycoy Dayshon Pettiford who police say shot Tyree Jones on Oct. 4.

Police responded to a call about a shooting just before 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Wall Street. They found Jones deceased when they arrived.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Pettiford is in prison in Craven County for parole violations.

“We would like to thank the community and partner agencies for their assistance in this investigation,” Police Lt. Jason Howe said. “The investigation is continuing and additional arrests are likely to occur.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Roxboro Police Department at 336-599-8345, or the Tip Line at 336-322-6072.