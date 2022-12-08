SANFORD, N.C. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a murder arrest warrant for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Joseph Kelly (Lee County Sheriff’s Office).

The arrest warrant obtained Thursday is for Joseph Martin Kelly who was originally listed as a person of interest in a shooting investigation, the sheriff’s office said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

On Nov. 29, the sheriff’s office received a welfare-check call on a resident in the 4700 block of Buckhorn Road, that is about 12 miles east of Sanford.

Deputies found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was identified as 65-year-old Randy Martin Kelly.

There has been no communication or sightings of Kelly since the incident occurred.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 919-775-5531, the anonymous tip line at 919-718-4577 or call 911.