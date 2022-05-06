RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A cyber tip received by the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a 23-year-old on nine felony charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Travis Collins, 23. (Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

A search warrant was executed in the 200 block of Lovers Lane in Raeford by the sheriff’s office and in coordination with the State Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators searched in reference to child sexual abuse materials and Travis Collins, 23, was detained, according to deputies.

Collins was taken to the Hoke County Detention Center and received a secured bond of $100,000.

This investigation remains ongoing. If you have any further information, contact Lt. Sullivan at 910-875-5111.