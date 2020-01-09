As authorities investigate former sheriff, Granville County gets a new one

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Granville County has a new sheriff. Charles Noblin Jr. was sworn in Wednesday evening. This as the former sheriff Brindell Wilkins remains suspended, accused of urging someone to kill one of his own deputies.

Noblin acknowledged the department is in a tough position and vowed to work to change that.

He’s been with the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.

State and federal authorities continue to investigate Wilkins and his drug interdiction unit. It’s since been dissolved. It’s investigators reassigned.

“We’re going to start the rebuilding process on that shortly,” Noblin said. “It’s part of law enforcement,” he continued.

The District Attorney said cases involving that former unit remain in limbo.

Back in September allegations against Wilkins first emerged. The longtime sheriff is accused of urging someone to kill one of his own deputies. The county suspended him.

“No one wants to see an elected official removed from office. We’re no privy to all the details of the ongoing investigation but certainly, it puts the men and women serving in the sheriff’s office in a difficult position,” Jim Wrenn, the county attorney said.

In a statement, the county writes “it could be months or years before the issues involving Mr. Wilkins are resolved.”

“We got to make some changes and we’re going to do everything we got. We got great personnel,” Noblin said.

Wilkins has been charged with two counts of obstruction of justice. His drug interdiction unit is still under investigation and so, he could face additional charges.

Wilkins term ends in 2022.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now