RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Triangle Small Business Week is underway, running from May 1st – May 7th.

Raleigh Chamber of Commerce VP of Marketing Marc Dinitz said the week isn’t only about highlighting small businesses, but providing them with resources like how to apply for loans and networking opportunities.

“We want to show them how important they are and provide those resources, they’re there, they might not know that they’re there, so we want to make them aware,” Dinitz said.

A full schedule of Triangle Small Business Week events can be found here.

YogaSix Glenwood South is set to open early this summer, but is already participating in the week. Owner Amanda Villari says they will be hosting three events.

“It’s definitely about exposure for all of us small businesses,” Villari said. “It’s all about the support, support local, support all the entrepreneurs out there that are working their butts off every day and support the community coming back together after enduring two years of a pandemic.”

Links to sign up for the studio’s events this week can be found here.

The Raleigh Wine Shop is one of eight new small businesses to open between Jan.-Apr. 2022, according to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance Q1 report.

After ten years of being a traditional retail shop on Glenwood Ave., The Raleigh Wine Shop expanded to a new location to host events, tastings, and serve some food. While the business is not officially part of Triangle Small Business Week co-owner Seth Hoffman said he’s excited about the week.

“Anything that recognizes small locally owned businesses we’re super excited about, you know rising tide raises all ships,” Hoffman said. “Locally owned businesses really need to work together to engage with the neighborhood, remind people that more of your money you spend with local businesses stays in your community.”

Hoffman said he’s added three employees since the expansion, and has plans to hire more.

Dinitz said 80,000 people work for small businesses in the Triangle.