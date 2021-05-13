As the rate of cyberattacks increases, companies need to do more for protection, experts say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Before Colonial Pipeline, Orange County, the City of Durham, Durham County, and Rocky Mount were all held hostage by cyberattacks.

“The rate of cyberattacks has grown astronomically over (time), if you look at it, even the past year,” said Cindy Ellison, dean of Wake Tech’s IT program.

The Associated Press is reporting three years ago an outside auditor took a look at Colonial and found that “an eighth-grader could have hacked into that system.”

Cyber experts say corporations and governments aren’t doing what needs to be done to keep business and services safe for all of us.

Members of both parties in Congress agree there needs to be more regulation.

So as the tanks run dry – time is running out too.

“Even though it’s a huge attack, it’s a drop in the bucket into what could really happen if we don’t open our eyes and get a handle on everything related to cybersecurity. We can’t produce enough cyber professionals to meet the need. And that’s not just Wake County, I think that’s nationwide,” said Ellison.

None of us want cybercriminals to keep our lights off or toilets from flushing.

Just as we need to do our part in not making things worse by gas hoarding, we also need to do the same when it comes to cyber.

“They’re looking at all businesses and all types of industry, so nobody is out of the woods with it and even us as consumers you know we have to look what we’re doing with our own internet activity and access to our own personal data.”