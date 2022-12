TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies said they were investigating a homicide Sunday.

In a news release around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was currently at the scene of the homicide investigation.

The location of the investigation is the 40 block of Daisey Carney Lane, just off Woodland Road, northeast of Pinetops, the news release said.

The location appears to be a small neighborhood of mobile homes.

No other information was released.