At least 1 in 9 nursing homes in NC dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one in nine nursing homes in North Carolina is experiencing an outbreak of the disease caused by the coronavirus, a CBS17.com investigation found.

The state as a whole is faring better than the national average as determined by The Washington Post, which found that at least one in six nursing homes has reported at least one case of COVID-19.

The facilities in the CBS 17 viewing area of the state trend closer to that national average with 18 of the 105 — or, 17 percent — reporting coronavirus outbreaks so far.

In North Carolina, the state Division of Health Service Regulation lists 421 licensed nursing homes. The Department of Health and Human Services this week began disclosing which nursing homes and other congregate living facilities are facing outbreaks — defined by the agency as having at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Its latest update showed 47 nursing homes with coronavirus outbreaks — 11 percent of the total.

DHHS says it will update the statistics for nursing homes and other congregate care facilities twice a week. The next update is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Nursing homes have been particularly susceptible because the elderly are considered at high risk for the disease.

“Any areas … where you’re living communally, it’s a place for very quick and rapid spread,” said Pia MacDonald, a public health expert and researcher at RTI International. “That’s where you can see one number turn into one, two, four, six, eight very quickly.”

In the viewing area, four nursing homes in Durham County have multiple COVID-19 cases and two of them have particularly high totals: There are 95 reported cases and seven deaths at the Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, and 33 reported cases and three deaths at Treyburn Rehab & Nursing.

And Pruitt Health-Carolina Point in Orange County has 108 cases — the second-most among nursing homes in the state — and 11 deaths.