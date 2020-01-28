Woman shot while inside car in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was shot while inside of a car on Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.

Officers responded to the area of North Wesleyan Blvd And Jeffreys Road around 3:15 p.m. where the victim was found inside a vehicle, police confirmed.

Officers began first aid on the victim until EMS arrived and transported the woman to Nash Health Care.

Investigators were collecting evidence from a gray Nissan Altima at the scene. That car had at least seven bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Rocky Mount police are asking anyone with information to call 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-972-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

Further details were unavailable.

