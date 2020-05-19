At least 1 person seriously injured in Moore County crash, officials say

Cars damaged in a wreck in Moore County on May 18, 2020. (Courtesy of Frank Staples/Cypress Pointe Fire)

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-car crash Monday evening in Moore County, officials said.

The wreck happened on N.C. 22 near Nicks Creek Lane in Carthage. One person was flown to a hospital in Chapel Hill with serious injuries, according to Frank Staples with Cypress Pointe Fire.

Staples said other may have been injured in the crash, as well. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

No further information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: