At least 15 local firefighters recovering from COVID-19

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Another local fire department is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The city of Sanford said six of its firefighters tested positive for the virus, another eight were exposed.

Wake Forest said it has eight firefighters recovering.

“Everyone is doing well,” Wake Forest Fire Chief Ron Early said.

He explained two of them had to go to the doctor for dehydration, but they’re doing better.

“We were very lucky, fortunate and any other possible positive word you can use on this,” Chief Early continued.

It started with one firefighter back on October 3rd and quickly spread.

In Clayton, 17 firefighters tested positive for COVID-19. Beloved Assistant Chief Jason Dean died along with the wife of another firefighter, Alison Vessie. The town said a second firefighter remains in the hospital. His condition continues to improve.

The city of Sanford said the firefighters that tested positive and the ones that were exposed are all in quarantine.

“We were very fortunate in that we were able to find out about it, the crew had been on their long weekend and when they came up is when it occurred,” Sanford Fire Chief Wayne Barber said.

Barber said it started with one firefighter who became infected outside of work. All of their firefighters are getting tested. Their three fire stations have been deep cleaned.

“It has put us a little short as far as to shift work personnel. We’re still running all three stations, 24/7. The response is the same. We just have one less firefighter on the truck,” Barber said.

“They’re doing everything they can, wearing masks inside the station as well as outside. It is difficult and they’re asked to do difficult things,” Sanford Mayor Chet Mann said.

Barber said the six firefighters who tested positive are experiencing minor symptoms. He hopes they’ll be able to return to work soon.