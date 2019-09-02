At least 4 people shot at party at Rocky Mount Moose Lodge, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — At least four people were shot at a private party at the Moose Lodge in Rocky Mount on Sunday night, officials said.

Police said the shooting call came in at 11:41 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 521 Country Club Road.

According to police, officers arrived on scene and located two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Lodge. One victim was treated and released at the scene and the other was transported to UNC Nash Hospital for treatment.

Two other victims were transported to UNC Nash Hospital in personal vehicles, police said.

An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) at the scene of the shooting told CBS 17 Monday morning that five people were shot. The EMT said three people were found shot at the scene and two others were transported to the hospital in private vehicles. Police did not confirm that information.

Authorities originally told CBS 17 that three people had been shot.

The shooting is currently under investigation and police said they do not have any suspects or suspect vehicles to be on the lookout for. It’s not clear yet what led up to the shooting, police told CBS 17.

Officials did not release the conditions of the victims.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

