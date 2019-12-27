At least 5 hospitalized in Franklin County head-on collision

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County authorities say at least five people were hospitalized in a head-on collision Thursday night.

Authorities say the call came in just before 8 p.m. for a crash at N.C. Highway 96 at the intersection of Ridgewood Road near the Wake/Frankin County line.

At least five individuals were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

No other details were made available.

This story will be updated.

