RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are warning gun owners of ammunition thefts in the Raleigh and Durham areas.

The ATF sent out an alert to Federal Firearms Licensees about recent thefts from freight line shipping containers in both cities. Officials said large amounts of Winchester 9mm ammunition were stolen.

The alert also said individuals responsible for stealing may try to sell the ammunition to other Federal Firearms Licensees in the area.

Surveillance video from one of the sites shows two vehicles that are believed to be connected to the thefts. Officials are looking for a suspect that drives a grey or silver four door car and another suspect that drives a blueish, light gray or silver SUV.

If you see anything suspicious, contact your closest ATF field office.