ATF offers $5,000 reward for tips after grandmother killed when shots fired into her Dunn home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 61-year-old grandmother in her Dunn home, a news release said Wednesday.

On Feb. 28, Sampson County deputies responded to a shooting report at a home on Todd Lane. They discovered multiple shots had been fired into the home. Carolyn Stephenson was killed in the shooting, deputies said.

Stephenson was not believed to be the intended target.

Almost two months later, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be submitted via email and through the ATF’s website. Tips can be submitted to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.