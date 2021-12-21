ATF to investigate fatal Rocky Mount QVC fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The ATF will join the investigation into the fatal fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount on Saturday.

Special agents and equipment from the Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be on scene Tuesday afternoon.

The ATF said it is helping with the investigation at the request of Edgecombe County.

“This is a very important collaboration, given the size of this facility and the role this distribution center played in the community,” said Charlotte Field Division’s Special Agent in Charge Vince Pallozzi. “ATF will work in partnership with local and state fire and law enforcement agencies to assist in any way we can.”

The ATF’s National Response Team will bring state-of-the-art equipment and agents who specialize in fire origin and cause determination.

Almost 1.5 million square feet of the facility went up in flames on Saturday and is unsalvageable.

The Rocky Mount facility was QVC’s second-largest distribution center.

On Monday, crews worked to get at least two hot spots under control, as the QVC and Rocky Mount community grieve the loss of one employee, 21-year-old Kevon Ricks.

The fire put 2,000 people out of a job. QVC is paying employees at least through the end of the year.