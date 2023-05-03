SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been arrested in connection to an attempted armed robbery of a Walmart in April.

The attempted robbery took place around 9:15 a.m. on April 14 at a Walmart at 3310 N.C. 87 in Sanford.

At 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, officers performed a traffic stop in a parking lot of McDonald’s at 2502 S. Horner Blvd., Sanford police said.

Brett Alexander Shaw, 22, was taken into custody without incident for an outstanding warrant for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon that was issued on Tuesday.

Shaw was taken before a Lee County Magistrate where he was placed in the Lee County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond. Shaw had his first appearance in Lee County District Court on Wednesday.