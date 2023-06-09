RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new high-volume vehicle reconditioning center will create 173 jobs in Granville County.

Auction Direct USA, an operator of a network of used vehicle superstores, is expanding its operations in North Carolina with this new facility, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $2.9 million in Oxford.

The average salary for the new positions will be $88,258. The current average wage in Granville County is $48,653.

“North Carolina’s momentum in creating great jobs continues with Auction Direct’s decision to invest in Oxford,” said Cooper. “Recent accolades for our business successes are fantastic, but there’s no better endorsement than when a company already doing business in our state decides to expand here.”

Auction Direct USA was formed in Rochester, New York in 2004 as a traditional used vehicle retail superstore, and has existing retail operations in Raleigh, according to a news release.

With this new subsidiary, called a.i.m., the company is expanding into supply chain solutions, providing both wholesale and retail-ready vehicles to the entire industry, including dealers and digital channels, the release stated.

“The investment in Granville County in a.i.m., our used vehicle supply chain solutions company, marks an exciting expansion for us,” said Tim Frank, CEO of Auction Direct USA. “Every day, hundreds of vehicles expertly reconditioned by our technicians will be made available to our partners, strengthening the automotive supply chain up and down the East Coast.”

This project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier Tuesday.