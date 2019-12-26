Authorities expand search for missing Person County man with Alzheimer’s

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A family from Roxboro spent the holidays searching for a loved one who went missing last Friday.

William Daniel “Danny” Holt, 75, went missing December 20 after he took the family’s dog, Chunky, outside at the family’s Roxboro home in the 400 block of Shiloh Church Road.

William Daniel “Danny” Holt

His family told CBS 17 Holt suffers from Alzheimer’s and his family is concerned for his safety.

The family said he had taken the dog out before with no problem, but this time he didn’t come back in the house.

“We have not found the dog, we have not found the leash, no articles of clothing, nothing,” said Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones.

The family told CBS 17 Holt had $60 dollars, a flashlight, a watch, a knife, and a cell phone when he disappeared. The family has tried calling Holt’s cell phone but it just goes to voicemail.

“We have had more than 60 search teams on the ground searching for him since Friday,” Jones said.

Jones said the crews searched 10,000 acres around the area where Holt was last seen, but authorities have not found any leads yet.

“We have found stuff, like cell phones, badges, flashlights, and none of it is our victim’s,” Sheriff Jones said.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office expanded its search north toward Virginia and south into Durham County.

Authorities handed out flyers and stopped at homeless shelters and truck stops to see if there was any sign of Holt.

“We have no reason to believe any foul play at this point, but we are also looking at this as a criminal investigation,” Jones said. “We are trying to cover our bases. We are trying to do everything we can to, number one, find him alive, and number two, to have closure for everyone.”

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office will continue their search and conduct license checkpoints near Shiloh Church Road and Woodsdale Road in Roxboro.

Holt’s family did not wish to speak on camera, but they are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information, call the Person County Sheriff’s Office at 336-597-0500.

