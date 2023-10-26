CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating a fourth crime scene in a little more than a 12-hour period Thursday in Sampson County.

A person was shot and showed up at Pleasant Grove Church on Casper Road near Dunn, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim has been identified as Justice Elliot.

According to the sheriff’s office, Elliot was involved in an altercation with two people at another location when one of the people pulled out a gun and shot him in the butt. Elliot then went to the church for help.

Elliot was transferred to a regional trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified in this incident at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

Sheriff’s investigators say they don’t believe this shooting is related to any of the others.

Five were found dead at a home in the 10300 block of Garland Highway around 12:41 a.m. on Thursday.

A short time later, at 12:59 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Dogwood Circle regarding a disturbance involving an assault. A woman said that she was assaulted by a man.

The suspect was found in a closet by police. Officers said at 1:41 a.m., the suspect pointed a handgun at officers who returned fire, fatally hitting him.

A second killing and a third crime scene was discovered around 6:47 a.m. when officials got a report of a body inside a residence in the 100 block of Leaf Lane.

Deputies said a man was found inside a bedroom with traumatic injuries consistent with an edged weapon.

These are developing stories. Check back later at CBS 17 for updates.