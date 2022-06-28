GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN)—There’s now another way for Cumberland County residents to access books and other materials from the public library.

Automated book lockers are now at the Godwin Town Hall, and officials said this will allow easier access for some county residents. It will work through residents placing holds on library items—like books, DVDs, audiobooks and portable hotspots—and then they will be able to pick those items up at the lockers.

Officials said they anticipate that library staff will visit the town hall once a week to fill lockers and collect returned items.

“We are so excited to bring this initiative to the Town of Godwin,” said Library Director Faith Phillips. “It’s important for our library to serve our whole community, expand access to library resources and promote digital equity, and I’m grateful for this opportunity with the Town of Godwin.”

Residents will be able to start using the locker on June 28.

