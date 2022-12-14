ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One of two people killed in a double shooting in Rocky Mount in early December was soon to become a mother of five, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.

CBS 17 previously reported that Destiny Wiggins, a 24-year-old mother of four with two of her children in the backseat, was shot and killed along with Devone Brown, 28, in a vehicle outside of a Rocky Mount business on Dec. 1.

On Thursday, the NC Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Wiggins was 12 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

It was about 6:15 a.m., just as employees were arriving to work in the parking lot of Barnhill Construction, that the car was found with the two deceased people in the front seat, according to police.

Both kids in the backseat were cold and injured — but physically unharmed. They have since been treated at a nearby hospital police also previously told CBS 17.

Shortly after the shooting, a 42-year-old suspect identified as Eric Coley was arrested and charged with the killings of Wiggins and Brown.

With the new findings of the autopsy report, Rocky Mount police said Coley will face more charges brought against him by the Homicide Unit, including a third murder charge for the killing of an unborn child.

Coley remains in the custody of the Nash County Detention Center without bond and could face the death penalty or life in prison, pending the outcome of his next date in court — Dec. 22.