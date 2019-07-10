Autopsy to determine Robeson County 1-year-old’s cause of death

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – An autopsy will be performed to determine how a 1-year-old girl died after her parents brought her to a Lumberton hospital.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Southeastern Medical Center just before midnight on Tuesday.

Jadalyn Barton, Shannon, was brought to the hospital by her parents and was unresponsive when deputies arrived.

Barton later died at the hospital.

An autopsy will be performed by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determined Barton’s cause of death.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Juvenile Divisions. Robeson County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

