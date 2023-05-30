RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Don’t be surprised if you walk outside and see a baby deer in your backyard. Wildlife officials and animal control officers have gotten calls about newborn fawns left alone. People are worried they’re in danger, but chances are, the newborns are just fine.

It’s the season when tiny deer could turn up just about anywhere. “Most deer give birth at almost the same time during the year. And this is exactly the time of year that does are giving birth to newborn fawns,” explained Falyn Owens, Extension Wildlife Biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Cammy Sollie found one in her backyard in Raleigh, and it isn’t the first time. “This is our 5th baby deer,” she noted.

“The first time we saw one was a big shock,” she continued. “We didn’t know what to do with it, so we just kind of researched and said, ‘Leave it alone, the mom will come back.'”

Owens says that’s exactly what you should do. “A fawn might be lying completely by itself for many, many hours at a time before the doe comes back to check on her fawn and to nurse,” she explained, adding that mother deer leave their babies alone for long periods of time to protect them.

“That really young, weak-legged fawn is basically a sitting duck when it’s walking around. As the female is wandering around, finding food, and just moseying around during the day, if she had the fawn with her at that really young age, she would actually be attracting attention that would put the fawn at risk,” She went on.

If you have a fawn in your yard, biologists say you shouldn’t get too close. We stood across the yard to get video of the fawn in Sollie’s yard, and she is keeping her dog out of the backyard as long as the deer is there.

Owens said that approaching a baby deer can scare it or cause it to run, which could put it in danger or make it harder for the mother to find.

“The best thing you can do is just admire from a safe distance,” she said. “Enjoy the experience, but leave the fawn alone.”

If you’re concerned about a fawn, Owens says to watch for signs of distress. “The best way to tell if a fawn really needs help is based on its behavior, so a fawn that looks really, really skinny with its bones showing or if it’s covered in flies or if it’s actively walking around, calling out, making a lot of noise, those are signs that the fawn’s in distress,” she said. “But if it’s laying quietly, it’s perfectly fine.”

If you do believe a fawn is in distress, you can call a fawn rehabilitator. You can find one for your area here.