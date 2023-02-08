ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-month-old baby was found dead in a suitcase on Wednesday morning and the mother was arrested, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., police responded to 107 Franklin Street regarding information about the wellbeing of a small child. After arriving at the home, officers conducted a search of the area inside the residence.

They found a three-month-old infant deceased, wrapped in a blanket and placed in a suitcase inside a closet.

The cause of death remains unknown and is under investigation. The mother, Synkel Davis, 34, was charged with felony concealment of death of a child.

She was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $15,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday.