ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-month-old baby was found dead in a suitcase on Wednesday morning and the mother was arrested, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., police responded to 107 Franklin Street regarding information about the wellbeing of a small child. After arriving at the home, officers conducted a search of the area inside the residence.

They found a three-month-old infant deceased, wrapped in a blanket and placed in a suitcase inside a closet.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

The cause of death remains unknown and is under investigation. The mother, Synkel Davis, 34, was charged with felony concealment of death of a child.

She was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $15,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday.