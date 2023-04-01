HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby girl died after she was found unresponsive in a home swimming pool in Vance County Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened after 6 p.m. when the 20-month-old girl was discovered “unresponsive in a swimming pool,” Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame told CBS 17.

The pool is located at a home along Raleigh Road about midway between Henderson and the Kittrell community, Brame said.

The girl’s apparent drowning is under investigation, according to Brame. The name of the girl will not be released until all of her relatives are contacted, Brame said.

No other details were released Saturday night.